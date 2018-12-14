Disposing of wipes and grease down the drain can cause sewage to backup into your home. One of the biggest contributors to sewer backups is wipes that have been flushed down the drain. The packaging on these products is misleading. It is true that they are flushable, but when they are flushed, they can get caught in the sewer and cause a backup. They do not dissolve in water like toilet paper. When wipes get to the treatment plant, they get caught in the treatment equipment, causing the equipment to fail, which results in costly repairs to the treatment plant. The best way to dispose of wipes is to put them in the trash.
The second worse item to dump down the drain is grease. Warm grease is easy to dispose of by pouring down the drain, but when it starts to cool, it will attach to the walls of the pipe and anything else stuck in the pipe (like wipes), blocking the flow and causing a backup into your home. Grease should be disposed of by letting it cool down and putting it into the trash.
If the proper disposal of wipes and grease is followed, the possibility of sewage backing up into your home is greatly reduced. If the blockage is in a property’s lateral, the property owner is responsible and will have to contact a private sewer cleaning company. For further information, contact the Janesville Water Utility office at 608-755-3115.
DAVID BOTTS
City of Janesville utility director
