We need judges who will protect the rights of all Wisconsinites as well as the fundamental principles of our democracy. Fortunately, there are two outstanding candidates for judicial positions in the April 7 election: Jill Karofsky for State Supreme Court and Lisa Neubauer for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
Karofsky has received the Voices of Courage , Professional of the Year and Significant Impact awards for her work on issues of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Neubauer was named one of the Best Lawyers in America as well as a Wisconsin Super Lawyer for several years before becoming a judge and also was named a Woman of Influence by the Business Journal.
Both are outstanding judges with many years of experience and have received hundreds of endorsements from around the state.
Please vote for both Neubauer and Karofsky on April 7.
MARIETTE NOWAK
East Troy