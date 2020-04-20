A recent news report stated that many nurses are considering leaving their jobs. What the heck is the matter with America?
The nurses keep us alive! They give doctors information about their patients.
Doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement and fire fighters all protect us so we can continue with our lives--healthy and protected. They should have the highest wages.
We're all important to God, but these people are extra special.
They put their lives on the line daily. So, America, what are you going to do about their wages?
May our Lord keep them safe and with many blessings.
BARBARA ROSE
Edgerton