Ignorance, racism and misinformation are everywhere. I love our local television station, but please stop showing these old black and white “cowboy-Indian” movies. These movies present Indians as being savage, ignorant and not important. Also, the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians need to change their mascots.

Some parents are refusing to have their children vaccinated for diseases. It’s disturbing that people like former Rep. Michele Bachmann, Sen. Rand Paul and even our president have made statements that seem to warn parents not to vaccinate. Texas State Rep. Jonathan Stickland has stated, “Vaccines are dangerous.” Anti-science and anti-education politicians are everywhere.

Recently in Chicago, Jewish synagogues have experienced arson and destruction of property. Last month, black churches in the South were suspiciously set on fire. The Associated Press reports a fifth migrant youth has died. Is the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency committed to the humane treatment of people in its custody?

A Gazette article indicates a publisher of an Alabama newspaper has stated, “It is time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again, and the Klan should raid gated communities where Democrats live.” Is this kind of thinking helping to make American great again?

Building a wall which costs billions of dollars is an example of exclusion and racism so prevalent in our country. It’s disturbing how many politicians refuse to be positive role models for our children. I keep wondering, are there any adults in the room?

LEON FREEBURG

Janesville