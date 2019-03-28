When someone runs for office, it's always a good idea to see what the candidate's peers think of them. Although Lisa Neubauer and her opponent are both judges, Lisa's record is exemplary and far superior to her opponent's.

Based on her integrity, independence and impeccable fair and unbiased record, she was elevated to the position of chief judge of the appellate court.

Now their nonpartisan fellow judges have reached a unanimous verdict. More than 340 of their peer judges (98 percent of endorsing judges!) say that Lisa Neubauer has the most impeccable qualifications and will be the most independent, unbiased and impartial Supreme Court justice.

Even the partisan Republican Party attack ads cannot point to a single instance of Neubauer not being fair, unbiased, impartial or independent. Their assertions are laughable in the face of Judge Neubauer's 20-plus year proven impeccable record.

The clear cut, only logical choice for Supreme Court Justice is Lisa Neubauer! Elect judge Lisa Neubauer to the Supreme Court on April 2!

RICHARD WINDORF

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse