When someone runs for office, it's always a good idea to see what the candidate's peers think of them. Although Lisa Neubauer and her opponent are both judges, Lisa's record is exemplary and far superior to her opponent's.

Based on her integrity, independence and impeccable fair and unbiased record, she was elevated to the position of chief judge of the appellate court.

Now their nonpartisan fellow judges have reached a unanimous verdict. More than 340 of their peer judges (98 percent of endorsing judges!) say that Lisa Neubauer has the most impeccable qualifications and will be the most independent, unbiased and impartial Supreme Court justice.

Even the partisan Republican Party attack ads cannot point to a single instance of Neubauer not being fair, unbiased, impartial or independent. Their assertions are laughable in the face of Judge Neubauer's 20-plus year proven impeccable record.

The clear cut, only logical choice for Supreme Court Justice is Lisa Neubauer! Elect judge Lisa Neubauer to the Supreme Court on April 2!

RICHARD WINDORF

Janesville