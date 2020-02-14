Periodically I observe people raving about the policy accomplishments of President Trump in his first three years. The economic recovery which started in 2008 has continued under his leadership and many indices are actually unprecedented. The Dow Jones, for example, is in uncharted territory, which is great in terms of our IRAs. The job creation is wonderful also--6.6 million jobs added during the last three years. Incidentally, Barack Obama added 8.1 million jobs during his last 3 years--also noteworthy.
The overall catch for me with the economic growth is that we have to remember where there are winners there are also losers. Minimum-wage earners have seen negligible increases in their hourly wage, and they are are rarely able to afford housing and health care. There are 1.5 million homeless school-aged children in America at a time when the income of our wealthiest citizens has soared. Some even take pride in their ability to dodge paying their share of or any taxes--as our president did. We had a tremendous tax cut for the wealthiest at the expense of the poorest who got none, and they're struggling to survive. And now there's talk of cutting Medicare and Social Security. And there's the sky-rocketing debt.
Most importantly, when we trash the environment and prospects for its recovery just to satiate our greed and political agendas, we all pay the price. Environmental disasters are not fake news, they're the tip of the iceberg. We're all losers on this short-sighted path.
MARK VANLAEYS
Delavan