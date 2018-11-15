For Halloween this year, the weather was nice: not too cold and no rain—as on some other Halloween evenings. Just right for the trick-or-treaters.
Right at 5:30 p.m., three teenage boys came running to our house, got their candies and ran over to the next. I suppose they tried to collect a lot of them.
And then came the nicest kids. A neighbor couple brought their little girl. She was dressed as a princess and had the sweetest smile. She was hardly old enough to talk but said her little “thank you” for the candy.
From then on came so many nice children, most of them in costumes. Many of them said their, “trick or treats.” Quite a few wished us a “happy Halloween” or a nice day.
It seems to me that this year the children were especially nice. About 47 trick-or-treaters stopped at our door. We had made sure to have a lot of candies for them, and then there even was some left over.
I really enjoyed the trick-or-treaters. All of them were smiling and said their “thank you” for the candies.
INGRID FETTING
Janesville
