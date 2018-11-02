Donald Trump stands for many things.
Paying hush money to a porn star—a campaign finance felony. Hiding his tax returns so no one knows who he owes.
Using his charitable foundation as a personal piggy bank. Profiting off the presidency.
Nepotism. Birtherism. Textbook racism.
Defending white nationalists as “good people.” Encouraging Russian interference in our elections and then undermining the investigation of it.
Demonizing immigrants and separating immigrant children from their families—although most of our families were immigrants once. Demeaning “s--- hole countries”—although many of us came from one of those, too.
Rejecting climate science. Alienating allies. Embracing murderous dictators. Calling for political opponents to be thrown in jail. Attacking the press as the enemy of the people. Attacking the rule of law.
And worst of all, spewing a constant stream of lies, insults and indecencies, like acid from a fire hose, corroding the bonds of society all along the way.
Republicans would howl if the leader of the Democrats behaved this way and for good reason. Yet as President Trump has behaved this way, the craven GOP has remained silent and/or cheered him on. As the frog boils, the cult of personality grows.
It pains me to say this, but the GOP I trusted is gone. It’s just the Trump Party now, and its only apparent remaining principle is to seek power for its own sake.
It’s time to vote accordingly.
DUFFY DILLON
Janesville
