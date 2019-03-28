I believe there are some people in the Milton School District who think that if they vote no on the referendum, it will punish the students for the actions of some of the current school board members and the district administration. However, I do not agree with that line of reasoning. The students are not the taxpayers that the district needs to make the referendum happen. While I am not against students having their needs met, I don't trust the people who will be managing the finances of this district, and by that I mean the current administration. Actually, I do not entrust them with any amount of money since they have shown what I believe are too many lapses of integrity and ethics. Arrogant is the word I use to describe them.

In my opinion, the administration and several board members have treated some staff and citizens with complete disregard all because they dared to disagree, or they had the audacity to ask questions, offer other options or simply spoke out and did the right thing.

In Chuck Jackson's recent radio interview, he pointed out that several experienced staff have left the district and perhaps more will do the same. You don't just need brick and mortar for students. You need good teachers and support staff to make it all work. A district needs real leadership--both on the board and in the district office. Sadly, Milton is lacking that right now.

Think about that before you vote.

CAROL McGUIRE

Milton