I have heard it said that if you drop a frog into a pot of boiling water it will jump out, but if you drop that same frog into a pot of cool water and slowly heat the water to boiling, the frog will not react until it’s too late.

I fear the same thing may have happened to some Donald Trump supporters. Trump promised to pass health care legislation that would cover everyone and be better and cheaper than Obamacare. He would bring jobs back to the U.S. and specifically to the Rust Belt. And my favorite: Drain The Swamp! People believed him; hence, many frogs in the electoral pot.

He certainly lost my vote and respect when he laughingly boasted of kissing and groping women, behavior that he could “get away with” because he was rich and famous.

Now we are witnessing much more dangerous behavior. His pullout from the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear Pact, his abrupt exit from Syria, his attempt to withhold military aid appropriated by Congress (taxpayer money) to boost his own personal interests.

In the Midwest, we are an agriculture-based economy. Has this administration worked to promote the health of agriculture (trade war)? Wisconsin leads the nation in farm bankruptcies.

Please keep an open mind, Trump supporters. Look at his escalating behaviors and rhetoric with a neutral eye. Would four more years of his leadership leave your children and grandchildren a safe and prosperous world?

JIM MAROUSIS

Fort Atkinson