The current trend in Wisconsin politics is to sabotage any of the other party's ability to govern. Honor, integrity and working to help Wisconsin citizens seem to be things of the past.
I wonder if we will tolerate it. We tolerated Joseph McCarthy, and we didn't raise an eyebrow when the nonpartisan Wisconsin Government Accountability Board was disbanded in 2016.
Is it true as the president goes so does Wisconsin? Are lies, power grabs and greed the morality of the day? People are angry, violence is increasing and racial hatred is rearing its head once again.
There are so many problems to deal with, yet our leaders are content to make a power grab to ensure their ongoing control of Wisconsin. I don't know if I should cry, scream or just allow our state to succumb to this power grab.
I'm looking for hope for our future, but it seems rather bleak for democracy at this time. Maybe we should fight for term limits. I don't know. That's for other people with wisdom beyond mine to determine.
I'm just pondering if we should just allow the current direction of our leaders. Maybe we need to hit the bottom before we start to look up.
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville
