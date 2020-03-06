There is something that everyone needs to remember as the Wisconsin presidential primary draws closer. By the time it's our turn to vote, many of our favorite candidates will have already been removed. However, that does not provide a legitimate excuse to not vote or vote hatefully. There is no such thing as a "perfect candidate"--if that's your hope, forget it. Every candidate--Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, etc.--has their own flaws and faults. It is the nature of humans--we are guaranteed to be imperfect. What we each must do as voters is look at their overall records--good, bad or indifferent--and juxtapose that with our own values and beliefs. We then must ask ourselves a big question: Can we accept those flaws if it means voting for someone who will help the country improve and get stronger? Performing this exercise will help each of us to make a decision that we can be happy with despite each candidate's flaws and faults. It will ground you in your decision and help you feel more comfortable with your decision. With the madness that has descended upon our country, what we need are calm heads and rational thinking, not chaos and rash decisions--the latter are what will destroy this country from the inside out.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville