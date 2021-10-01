If you claim a right to refuse the vaccine and mask, know that rights have responsibilities, primarily to do no harm to others. With an airborne killer, how do you otherwise ensure against infecting others?
You and I listened, or not, to the experts and made separate choices. Changes in advice as scientists learned more are confusing, but it’s long been known that masking reduces incidence and the vaccinated are protected or subject to a milder case.
I chose the vaccine to protect myself and others and the common good. I'm thankful its rapid development was aided by decades of work on mRNA technology. It’s also safer because it doesn’t use a live form of the virus.
You’ve weighed your risks, but the odds are in my favor as almost all occurrences and deaths are among the unvaccinated. Age and prior health are not guarantees of protection.
How can I not regard as lacking integrity and self-centered those who hedge their bet and later seek healthcare from experts they previously discounted? Accepting responsibility for your choice requires that you not risk the physical and emotional well-being of healthcare professionals nor accuse them of improper care nor incur enormous healthcare costs nor cause another patient’s care to be rationed.
To affirm the strength of your conviction and avoid hypocrisy and selfish individualism, wouldn’t you want to complete a Health Care Directive refusing medical care for COVID?
Every unnecessary death diminishes us all. Please get vaccinated so we can all toss our masks.