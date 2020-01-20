It's the morning news, and here's what we want you to think: Don't criticize the Democrats for impeaching President Trump. They've been working for almost three years to impeach him on a phone call from seven months ago. It's OK to be outraged over the death of Qasem Soleimani, but keep quiet about the death of ambassador John Stevens.
It's OK that many Democrats have been in office for 40 years and do nothing except work to impeach Trump. Democrats want to impeach Trump for trying to expose a crime and then elect the person who committed the crime.
The Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years, but it will die in 12 years if you don’t vote for a Democrat.
It's OK to demonize police officers. It's OK to let boys in the girls bathrooms. It's OK to hate Christianity and accept radical Islam. It's OK to kill babies, but don't kill terrorists. It's OK to coddle the lazy even though there are more jobs than people to fill them.
If you're a gun owner, you hate America.
It's OK if California and New York decide who runs the country; they should make all future decisions for our country. It's OK if Democratic candidates destroy your jobs and our red-hot economy.
Wow! I have one question: When's the last time you heard a liberal say they were proud to be an American?
JOSEPH SESEK
Milton