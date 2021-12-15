Recently the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its annual district scorecard report. If you listen to the Milton School District, "Milton ranks in the top 30 percent of school districts in Wisconsin with an overall score of 67.4.”
This is a very misleading claim because the 67.4 score actually ranks in the bottom 30% of accountability scores across the 421 public school districts in Wisconsin. The MSD accountability score drop of 14% was more than four times faster than the state average drop of 3% in 2020-21. Also, the district's overall rating dropped from "exceeds expectations" to "meets expectations."
How does DPI support the claim that MSD ranks in the top 30% of school districts in the state? It is based upon the achievement score, which is a weighted score based on student proficiency in English and math and is based upon an average of the last three annual scorecards. So over the past three scorecards, MSD ranked in the top 30% of school districts in Wisconsin.
Let’s think about this for a minute. If your child came home and said he or she received an F in math this year but don’t worry because they got A’s the previous two years so the average is a B, would you be satisfied?
It is time to rename the Milton Forward Plan the Milton Backward Plan and to demand more transparency and accountability of the school board and superintendent.