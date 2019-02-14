My heart just breaks when I think of the selfishness of the people in our country. We are all like a bunch of teenagers. We want what we want, and we want it now.

The Bible says do not kill. This is not a suggestion; it is an order. Some areas of our country want to make it legal to abort a baby as it is being born. A mother can decide at the last minute that she doesn’t want this baby. That would be OK. But if someone causes the death of this baby before it is born through an accident or other mishap, that person can be held for and convicted of murder.

What makes people think they can have it both ways? How can the life of one baby be more important than another one?

Stop this madness, and save all the babies. We are all children of God, and He will help us through all the problems we ourselves create.

EILEEN LOOMER

Williams Bay

