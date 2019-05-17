It's getting beyond ridiculous bordering on psychotic watching the desperate obsession the Democrats have with the extreme hatred of Donald Trump. It seems like everything vile about mankind has manifested in the Democrat Party. Trump has never, ever permitted himself to betray his country, and this drives the left, some of the right and the Council on Foreign Relations, aka "the deep state" insane.

With a dangerous push towards socialism by the aforementioned, we are very blessed to have Trump in office. He's the only one with guts enough to push back on any threat to our constitutional republic. The failed coup should be of no surprise because we all knew he was innocent, and after a two-year witch hunt, nothing was found. The only one who could have come out any cleaner is Jesus Christ. Apparently, Trump is the most incorruptible man in Washington.

The media, which ran with every rumor, hearsay and false report about Trump, has become no better than Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's infamous propaganda stooge.

Trump will no doubt finish his first term, and if the left stays aboard the crazy train to socialism where everyone is equally depraved, except the elite, he'll win a second.

The left needs to find acceptance or continue to free fall, while the rest of us enjoy the ride.

KIM OLSON

Janesville