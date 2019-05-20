On Sunday, you had an editorial on the Palmer Park homeless proposal. It would have been nice to offer an online comment, but, no, The Gazette doesn't do that anymore.

Of course, there's Facebook as the designated alternative, but, alas, no opinion pieces get published there to comment on. Neither do letters to the editor. These opinion pieces are the most commentable, and some virtually scream out for comment. But The Gazette has taken these out of the reach of commenters like myself.

The excuse you offered for eliminating comments on your website is lame. Folks with expensive iPhones no doubt have other ways to comment.

It's obvious that the new regime that runs The Gazette has no interest in facilitating comments, hence the previous move to Facebook sign-ins, which effectively cut online comments to perhaps 10% of what they were--and maybe 2% of the lively commentary that was there 10 years ago.

Sure, some comments were out of line, but like Mr. Mark Freitag's antagonistic council candidate, they were easily ignored or countered. But instead, the present leaders of The Gazette have almost completely reduced commentary by readers to irrelevancy. Can't they stand the heat?

It's also interesting to note that Facebook commentators can be anyone. So even the argument that only subscribers should be allowed to comment has fallen to the wayside. I suppose that when The Gazette decides that they don't need Facebook, they'll dump that, too.

WILLIAM SCHULDT

Janesville