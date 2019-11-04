The recent paving of County MM (Ruger Avenue) between South Wright Road and Highway 14 means the project is getting closer to final completion. This one-mile segment underwent a significant transformation in 2019 as it was converted from a narrow two-lane road to an urban standard, including curb and gutter, storm sewer, on-street bike lanes, a parking lane, sidewalks, terrace trees and street lighting.

The project planning involved the DOT, Rock County, city of Janesville and the impacted residents. A project this large takes years of planning and input from the public to make final decisions. Public engagement forums were held in 2017 and 2018. The reconstructed corridor has taken shape, and I can say with confidence the public participation and planning resulted in a wonderful final product.

I would like to thank our project partners at the DOT, Rock County, all the contractors and, of course, the residents who participated in the pubic process and those who were impacted during the construction.

MIKE PAYNE

City of Janesville engineer