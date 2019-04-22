We don’t go to the theater often, but that may have changed after last week. We went to the Janesville Performing Arts Center and laughed from beginning to end as we watched the Janesville Little Theatre perform “The Dixie Swim Club.” The all-female cast were outstanding in their roles. It was extra fun as we know two cast members, Judy Buekner (Jeri) and Rebecca Vanderheyden (Dianh), each giving a stellar performance. The gallery is the perfect place to watch a production like this. Check the JPAC or Janesville Little Theatre websites for dates and times. You won’t be disappointed.
DUKE ELLINGSON
DEB WOOD
Janesville
