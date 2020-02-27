Well, the coronavirus has reached our country. Donald Trump and Co. have said it is of no importance, sort of like a bad cold. He assigned Mike Pence to oversee the U.S. response to this outbreak. Pence while Indiana governor downplayed the severity of an HIV outbreak. Trump has said he has the best scientists on the virus, but that could be really hard since he stopped a program in place under President Barack Obama to provide rapid response to emerging-disease emergencies.
But not to worry. Trump feels the virus is a hoax designed to make him look bad because Rush Limbaugh said so, and Rush is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom (of course, Trump gave it to him). It must be true if if Rush says so. Only an extreme narcissistic personality like Trump's could believe a global epidemic was created just to make him look bad. You could not make this stuff up. We are living a surrealistic novel in which Trump and half the country have gone crazy--closed off from any factual news so as to keep their crazy going.
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville