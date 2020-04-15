I say the election is happening now because we as Americans are currently deciding, one by one, who we want to lead us out of this mess.
The Trump campaign thinks that the election is Nov. 3. The Democratic Party thinks the election is Nov. 3. But in all reality, we are deciding the next president as we speak.
The families of the 15,000-plus American who have died from COVID-19 so far (60,000 projected deaths) are certainly deciding who should be in charge next year.
The nurses and doctors throughout this country and in every hospital are deciding who they want to lead them out of this mess.
The independent voters, who usually are the deciding group in most elections, are evaluating who should represent us going forward.
This voting process will continue the next two to three months, and when the virus is done killing us Americans, we will have the final decision to make on who will be the next president.
Finally, please take an hour to watch President Trump’s daily press conference on your television. When you watch several of these, your decision will be set in stone on who you think should be the next president.
PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN
Fontana