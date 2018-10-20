In his Wednesday letter to the editor, John Lukan imagines Illinois sending its elected Democrats to run Wisconsin, and Wisconsin sending its elected Republicans to run Illinois, and then he asks, "I wonder how this would work out?"
The answer is obvious. Democrats have run Illinois for years; even when there's a Republican governor as there is now, Mike Madigan and his crony Democrats (including his adopted daughter Lisa) are in charge. Their policies are killing Illinois. That's why Cook County (Chicago and some suburbs) ranks No. 2 among the 10 U.S. counties with the highest outbound migration (RentCafe study on affordable migration). That's why retired Illinois teachers are shaking in their boots; Illinois' pension fund has set a U.S. record, according to Moody's Investor Service, because its unfunded liabilities (what it owes the retirees and can't pay) was 601 percent of state revenues last year. Not surprisingly, a recent George Mason University study ranked Illinois as the worst of the 50 states in terms of financial health.
So how would this imagined trade work out? Clearly, it would be a raw deal for Wisconsin. But it would definitely slow down the tide of Illinoisans moving to Wisconsin and Indiana.
BARBARA FRANK
Janesville
