I wanted to say congratulations to Joe VanRooy on his 20 years of teaching with the Janesville School District.
Joe was my high school government teacher at Parker High School and mentor. His passion for helping students achieve their potential should be applauded.
When I entered his AP Government class my senior year, I wasn't the best student, but he didn't give up on me. He pushed me to be a better student, writer and citizen of our country.
I can honestly say that without his support as a teacher and mentor in my life that I wouldn't have done all the great things I've experienced in my life: I've worked for US senators, governors, mayors and even for a US president. I've traveled the world and met with foreign government leaders on behalf of the US. I was elected to the Janesville City Council three times in a row and was able to represent my friends and neighbors on important decisions affecting our community.
None of that would have been possible if not for one teacher in my life: Joe VanRooy.
Thank you, Mr. VanRooy, for giving his students so many opportunities when others had given up. In these trying times, our world could benefit from more educators like him. Best of luck to you and Robin in your next adventures. Abraham Lincoln once said, "Teach the children so it will not be necessary to teach the adults."
SAM LIEBERT
Pewaukee