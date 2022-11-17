On Nov. 8, the citizens of Rock County elected Curt Fell as the next sheriff and I would like to officially congratulate him on the win and wish him the very best during his term in office.
I would also like to personally thank the people of Rock County for allowing me to serve in that capacity during the last four years. While the times may have been a little turbulent, we successfully made it through thanks to the hard work and support of so many, both inside and outside our Office.
It is hard to describe the respect I have for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office as an institution. When I think of what the office stands for and the people who have served here before me, I am truly humbled. When I think of those who currently serve and those who are yet to come, I am filled with appreciation and respect.
As I look back on my career, it occurs to me that this was not a “grind”, it wasn’t a marathon; it was a relay race that started in 1839 and I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to do my part.
Now, as my career nears its end (as it will for everyone someday), I am looking forward to the freedom and opportunities that retirement offers. I look forward to more time with family and friends, to travel, to working on projects that have been put off for too long. I hope to see more sunrises and sunsets. Time is precious and I hope to make the very best of it.
In the years to come, I know that our community will face challenges and difficulties. However, I am confident in the eventual outcome. We have overcome so much during my short career and I think that has made us wiser, stronger and more prepared to face the future.
We have become technically proficient, professional, and have developed a strong work ethic but hopefully, we never lose sight of the fact that we are all family, friends and neighbors and that our community is our greatest strength and reward. Take care everyone!