I normally spend my winters in Tampa, Florida. I had to come back to Janesville for three weeks in February. During the first week here, I slipped on ice and fell twice. Each time people passing by in cars stopped to help me up. I will be 70 on March 22, and my left arm and shoulder were broken in a car accident in 2016. Surgeons felt that I have too many risk factors to survive this shoulder replacement surgery, meaning I can’t use my left arm to help me get up. I was so surprised and thankful to people who helped me.

BRUCE CALVERT

Janesville