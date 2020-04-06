Mike Stearns' Friday story (Page 1B), “No review needed,” is the best I have read in The Gazette in years. Thank you for the belly laugh both myself and my wife had in reading the tale of your moment in eighth grade that is forever etched in the archives of the Edgerton/Milton rivalry. It is so refreshing to laugh in these uncertain and scary times. Thank you for sharing this harrowing moment, and thank you for your ability to laugh at yourself and to allow us to laugh with you. Mike, hopefully you can take comfort in the thought that all of us have a had a moment when we looked at the clock and saw 4:36 remaining.
BARRY BRANDT
Janesville