I agree with Stan Milam’s column last Sunday (Page 6A) that youth sports officials need some protection under the law from parents who overreact to decisions made on the field of play. However, it is a long procedure with the issuance of summons, gathering of evidence, court appearances and all the other steps that must be taken.
What if the officials under attack get together after an incident, agree that it is a hostile work environment and go home? Almost always the attacks come from fans of the team that is behind in the scoring. Then the disgruntled fan can go back to the stands and face the other fans for causing a forfeit of the game. There is a very direct cause-effect relationship here. I would suggest it could be very effective.
JEFF KUTZ
Avalon