Milton teachers and staff recently hosted parents and guardians of students at “conferences.” I assume most value the opportunity to get up close and personal with a professional adult who may well spend more waking hours with their children than they do themselves. I believe this contact is critically important for both sides of the equation. Thank you, families, for participating.

“Conferences” don’t just happen. All school personnel contribute significant extra time and effort to adequately prepare for this key activity. Custodial crews take pride in ensuring that our buildings are clean, attractive, and welcoming. Our teachers invest hours and hours in preparation to ensure that conferences are as efficacious as possible. They sacrifice their own personal & family time to provide evening hours for families who just can’t make it in a “normal” work day. Some educators are energized by conferences but most are exhausted. Please don't misunderstand me--this is a good exhaustion, a pleasant and contented tired--not unlike an intense run or a good bike workout. It's the feeling that comes with the knowledge that you worked hard, expended significant energy, gave all you have for that in which you believe. You feel good and our kids and grandkids are the beneficiaries.

Milton educators, thanks so much for your time, your dedication, your professionalism and your caring. You are building lives and thereby building our community. I applaud you! You are Milton, and, together, we are Milton.

JON CRUZAN

Milton