The League of Women Voters of Janesville wants to express its appreciation to Sue Conley and DuWayne Severson for participating in our legislative candidate forum.
We who live in the 44rh Assembly District are fortunate to have two such fine and thoughtful people running to represent us in the state Legislature.
The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Forward Janesville and was broadcast on JATV Media’s Charter/Spectrum channel 994 and live streamed on its YouTube channel. We encourage citizens who were unable to watch the forum live to watch a rebroadcast or stream the recording of the forum on JATV Media’s YouTube channel.
Additional information about the candidates can be found in the League’s voter guide on VOTE411.org. On VOTE411.org voters can find what is on your ballot and compare candidates side-by side. Conley and Severson took care to respond in writing to questions posed by the League, and they gave interviews to Wisconsin Eye that voters can view on VOTE411.org. A link to the forum can also be found there and on the LWV-Janesville’s website, lwvjvl.org.
MyVote.WI.gov and VOTE411.org are two websites that voters can rely on for accurate information about voting in the Nov. 3 election. Voters can obtain absentee ballots now and vote early in person beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, to avoid lines on Election Day.
Know the candidates. Know the issues. Be an informed citizen. Vote on or before Nov. 3.
LINDA REINHARDT
Janesville