Do you have Parkinson’s disease or know someone with Parkinson’s?
It is likely you do because over 20,000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, with likely many more who have it but have not yet been diagnosed or incorrectly diagnosed as so often happens when younger people first exhibit symptoms.
It was first described medically over 200 years ago. The only neuromuscular disease more common than Parkinson’s is Alzheimer’s. Parkinson’s is more common than muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) combined.
What are the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease? The first thing most people think of is a tremor, but there are many more symptoms. These symptoms vary greatly among those with the disease. They include stiffness or rigidity of muscles, slowness of movement, fatigue, constipation, difficulty swallowing, sleep issues, anxiety and fatigue among others.
While there is no cure for Parkinson’s, it does not cause death, although complications from it can lead to death. There are over 80 active support groups in Wisconsin for those with Parkinson’s and their loved ones and caretakers. Please check wiparkinson.org for one near you.
PATRICIA J. BURHANS
Janesville