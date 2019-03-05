The survivors of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, will never be the same again. There have been 2,127 gun deaths this year already.

The Second Amendment does not prevent safety regulations. Gun safety laws do not have to interfere with owning guns for personal protection nor hunting and shooting sports.

We must decrease, even if we cannot completely end, gun violence.

There must be ideas that even the most ardent gun rights advocate could endorse.

Some of those regulations or laws should mandate the prosecution of owners who have allowed access to guns which are used in violent crimes, proof of secure locked storage, a ban on assault/military-style weapons, child lock requirements, the prohibition of bump stocks and conversion kits to transform weapons into automatic or semi-automatic, a limit of 10 rounds for magazines, and 14-day waiting periods for purchases.

Laws should also mandate training classes, increase minimum age of purchase to 21 and require private owners to sell weapons with the same limitations as business sales. Let’s also impound weapons related to domestic violence police intervention and create a domestic violence conviction ban.

Lawmakers should also repeal the Dickey Amendment, which makes it more difficult for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to research gun control and gun violence.

VIVIAN CREEKMORE

Milton