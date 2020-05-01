I am standing in line at the grocery store with my food in my cart and feeling the stress of life. I don’t have the energy to even move because the weight of my family is on my shoulders when a complete stranger flashes me a smile and tells me that this too shall pass. It may seem like such a small gesture of kindness, but that smile and those simple words of inspiration changed my mood and lifted me up in a time when I really needed it the most.
Occupying your life by doing good for others has a multitude of positive influences to improve one’s life and it is so effortless to do. An act of kindness could be a smile for someone on a not so sunny day. An act of kindness could be offering words of inspiration to an individual who feels like giving up. With all the rewards that kindness has to offer, we all should be attempting to show kindness to those around us.
I am asking you to choose to be kind. If you see someone who may be having a rough day, flash a smile and maybe some uplifting words. Take the time to be kind to others, especially now when people are struggling with depression or loneliness from social distancing. Kindness is a way to show others you care and who knows; maybe your kindness can be the light in someone’s life.
CORTNEY LYONS
Evansville