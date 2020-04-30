Let me point out that “flattening the curve” doesn’t mean eliminating the virus. It means the same number of us will get sick as before we flattened it. We just won’t do it all at once and overrun the hospital. The virulence of this disease has not and will not change.
That being said, I keep hearing we need “testing, testing, testing.” This leads me to the question, “Why, why, why?”
Of course the tests will tell us who has the disease, but why do we need to know that?
Is this to line them up and sew badges on their lapels so we know who the “dirty” ones are? Are we preparing mass “sanitariums” where we can rack and stack these icky people until we feel safe?
Or worse, are we just identifying where we will send the sterilization squads to pull them into the middle of the street to be incinerated with flame throwers?
Safety for all is simple: Quarantine those who are ill. Protect those who are fragile. Embrace personal protective gear.
You can use simple homemade face masks and face shields made from 2-liter bottles. For protective gowning, just use bathrobes or housecoats. Practice good interpersonal hygiene.
Get the politicians to fund research into treatments and vaccines.
Let the world loose of this Stalinist grip.
MIKE GOODSELL
Janesville