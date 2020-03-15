In Wisconsin, robins, motorcycles and crocuses are familiar signs of spring.
Not so welcome is a winter’s worth of litter tossed by slobs and left exposed by melting snowbanks.
Now that those dirty snow piles have vanished, litter can be seen everywhere on the streets of Janesville: plastic bottles and bags and aluminum cans, fast-food containers and a litany of ugliness. Few things reflect more poorly on our neighborhoods and communities collectively than this unsightly trash.
So come on, homeowners and business owners, show a little pride. Step outside, suck in a healthy dose of fresh spring air, and look around. Check your lawn and terraces, your street gutters and storm sewers, then collect that litter. It’s especially easy to gather and drop it in the next time you roll your big blue bin to the curb on trash day.
Don’t assume that mowing them into mulch or that spring rains will magically erase plastics. Yes, they might wash down a storm sewer, but that debris also might block the grate and cause the street to flood during the next downpour. Eventually, that litter will pollute our rivers and streams and threaten wildlife. Plastic micro-particles have turned up in the fish we eat and in birds that feed on fish and have risen up the food chain to be detected in humans.
Finally, next time you go for a walk, take a plastic bag along and gather up trash as you stroll. Mother Nature—and your neighbors—will appreciate your efforts.
GREG PECK
Janesville