On April 7, voters in nine counties in Wisconsin, including those of us in Rock County, will have the opportunity to let legislators in Madison know how they feel about gerrymandering.
There will be a non-binding referendum on their ballots asking whether they want the Legislature to pass a law to give us a nonpartisan process for drawing district maps so that no political party in power can rig the maps in their own favor.
I urge citizens to vote "yes" on this referendum.
For one thing, the rigging of the political maps is wrong, whether the Republicans or the Democrats doing the rigging. No party should be able to decree its hold on power simply by moving lines on a map and by shuffling voters around into new districts. It stifles the voices of a huge chunk of the voting public. It leads to a lack of competition and hyper-partisanship. And it costs us, the taxpayers, millions of dollars every 10 years when there is a legal battle over the maps.
For another thing, the Legislature's majority leaders have no interest in two bills proposing a nonpartisan redistricting process and have denounced the nonpartisan redistricting commission recently created through an executive order from Gov. Tony Evers. So it’s likely that the next drawing of maps in 2021 will be done by the same, with the majority of the Legislature opposed to changing the status quo.
Voters should choose their politicians. Not the other way around. Vote "yes" on April 7.
MARK FULLER
Janesville