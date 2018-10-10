Gabriel Szerlong is running against incumbent Don Vruwink for the 43rd Assembly District seat. Mr. Vruwink is an one-term incumbent, and I know some of you in the district are pleased with him. He has been good about reporting to us the going-ons in the statehouse over the last two years. He personally responded to constituent letters and messages. His many years experience in public service probably helped him to serve us quite well.

However, I know there are many of you concerned that he is not always looking to move Wisconsin forward as the rest of the Assembly, the Senate and the governor have done for the last eight years. We have an opportunity to help continue moving Wisconsin forward by electing Gabriel Szerlong this November.

Gabriel is a 2017 UW-Whitewater graduate and a native and life-long resident of Milton. In spite of his youth, he is already familiar with the way around at the Capitol from having been an intern and more recently being with the legislative support staff.

He has been mentored and encouraged by state senators, state assemblymen and other politicians. His mother had been in education all her working life, and his father had his own small business for 31 years. So he is keenly aware of issues affecting our schools and small businesses throughout the state. He is so looking forward to knowing and meeting many of you. Gabriel is well prepared to be your representative in the 43rd District.

THOMAS PAULL

Whitewater

