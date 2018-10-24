Vote Gabriel Szerlong for 43rd Assembly District on Nov. 6. I have known Gabriel since he was a young grade-schooler and have been fortunate to watch him grow into an incredible young man of high morals, integrity, respect for all and a very strong faith in God. He is very personable and has always worked to serve others. With his political science and public administration degree and his experience in both the governor and speaker of the House offices, along with working most recently at our state Capitol where he had the opportunity to work with both sides of the aisle in the legislative process, Gabriel truly is fully prepared to serve the people of the 43rd. Gabriel is a listener, and whether you agree or disagree, he will hear your concerns and work to solve them. I assure you, there is no one who will work as hard to lower taxes, create more job opportunities, keep more money in the classrooms and see that the needs of our 43rd District are met and progress is made. Gabriel will work to make the 43rd stronger and Wisconsin stronger.
CARRIE GRANSEE
Milton
