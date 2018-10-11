When you, as a resident of the 43rd Assembly District, consider who you will vote for as your representative (I pray you ARE very carefully considering both candidates), consider the following: Gabriel Szerlong has lived his entire life in the 43rd. He has attended school, including college, within the district.

He has a love for his home and a vested interest in seeing that it is well taken care of. Gabriel has a political science degree from UW-Whitewater and experience at the Capitol as a legislative assistant, where he worked with both parties on a variety of bills. He knows how to get things done within the Legislature.

Gabriel has also spent time as an intern in both the governor’s office and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Janesville office. This is a young man thoroughly prepared and ready to work for the 43rd District and its needs. I’ve known Gabriel quite literally all of his life. Gabriel is a young man full of energy, enthusiasm and passion for serving his people.

He enjoys good conversation regardless of your views and will be an excellent listener and advocate for his constituents. Add to all of the above the fact that he is a man of high morals and integrity and an incredibly strong faith in God, there is no other candidate as fitting for the 43rd Assembly District seat. Vote Gabriel Szerlong on Nov. 6.

FRAN HANUS

Milton

