I would like to endorse Gabriel Szerlong for the 43rd Assembly District. Gabe stands for strong families, strong schools and stronger Wisconsin--all the important parts of our community. I have known Gabe and his family for more than 25 years. He comes from a genuine, hard-working family, and he lives his beliefs every day.
Gabe is an outsider in Madison, and he brings new ideas that are not the same old easy sound bites that just sound good. Gabe is a grassroots person who, after working in several districts in our state and speaking to many residents over the years, has come to know areas which need to be addressed. Send Gabriel to Madison and let him show us how much better our state can be!
MARY DOWNING
Janesville
