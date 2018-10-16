What qualities and experiences does Gabriel Szerlong possess that would make him worthy of your vote on Nov. 6?
I met Gabriel Szerlong this past July. I have found him to be a man of depth and wisdom. He is quick to listen, even if he disagrees with you. Though young in age, his life experiences have equipped him to serve.
It is no mistake that one of Szerlong's campaign foundations is "stronger families" as he comes from a strong family where he learned values such as honor, respect and loyalty. In the short time I have known Gabriel, I have witnessed these qualities in him. Having lived in Milton his whole life has reinforced in Gabriel the idea that strong families are vital to strong communities.
For Gabriel, one of those "communities" was Boy Scouts. According to his campaign website, szerlongforassembly.com, he ascended through the ranks to attain Eagle Scout at the age of 14. This experience taught Gabriel the virtue of investing himself in the surrounding community.
To that end, Szerlong pursued a degree in political science, graduating May 2017 from UW-Whitewater. While in college, Gabriel interned for both Gov. Scott Walker's office and House Speaker Paul Ryan's Janesville office. In July 2017, he was hired as a legislative aide at the Capitol.
These are just a few insights into Gabriel Szerlong--who he is and how he has been equipped to serve Wisconsin's 43rd Assembly District. I encourage you to vote Gabriel Szerlong on Nov. 6.
VERNON ENGSTROM
Janesville
