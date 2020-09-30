Persons who identify with the organization called Black Lives Matter assert that America is guilty of “systemic racism.”
To say that racism is so deep-seated that it infects every area of our society is probably not a fair characterization of our country. But parallel to this idea is the charge that all of us struggle with what may be called a “systematic infection of selfishness.”
That phrase was penned by John Newton (1725–1807), who was a slave trader for several years. Afterwards, in describing the transformation in his life, he wrote “Amazing Grace,” a hymn, which now and for many years is one of the most popular hymns in our country, especially at funerals. Newton is also known for his encouragement for William Wilberforce, who was finally successful in getting his bill, “the abolition of slavery,” passed in the British parliament and which was declared law by King George III in 1807.
Newton’s famous hymn includes the phrase “grace ... that saved a wretch like me.” Some feel uncomfortable with the word “wretch.” But the intent is not that we are all as publicly despicable as a slave trader, but rather in comparison to God’s standard, as revealed in Jesus, we are all rather “wretched.”
Thankfully, people like John Newton and like us can be forgiven and transformed through repentance and faith in Christ. Such amazing grace holds out hope for Black Lives Matter people and all Republicans and Democrats, but we dare not be presumptuous about tomorrow.
ROY ANDERSON
Janesville