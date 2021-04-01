A Janesville transportation utility?
The business community isn’t the only group that has been hit hard during the pandemic. They are right to ask that their voice be heard. So should all the residential property owners (and yes, renters too). The Gazette on Feb. 23 even stated “Few opportunities have been allowed so far for public comment on the topic.”
“Trip averages” and their application to residential property may work for building a subdivision but applied to an individual property is anything but “average." Every time a vehicle leaves or enters a driveway counts as one trip. “The data used for the utility determines single-family homes average 9.4 trips per day, Gagin said.” (The Gazette, Feb. 5) This means that a vehicle completes a little over 4.5 round trips per day, every day. Personally, I don’t know of many vehicles that do that.
I am not bashing the council members, here. Their hands are tied mostly by state taxing restrictions. They are tasked by us, the voting public, with maintaining public facilities. One way or another we WILL pay for better roads—whether by property tax, wheel tax, transportation utility or in some other form.
It is good to see that some counsel candidates want to look into alternative funding. How about a city-wide survey of residents and a detailed accounting of how the monetary figures are achieved, both current and future projections?
SHELDON LLOYD
Janesville