I’ve been seeing and hearing a lot lately about surprise medical bills. The issue happens when you visit an ER or urgent care to later find out that a portion of your visit isn’t covered by insurance due to a doctor or facility being out of network. While it’s a problem, as someone that works in health care, I can tell you the absolute worst way to fix this issue is for the big hand of government to come in and set rates.

That’s right. Some in Congress want to get involved in a provider and insurance company disputes by forcing providers to take government dictated rates. The worst part is, nowhere in the plan are actual costs taken into account. This is akin to the government telling auto body shops they have to take $1,000 for a $1,500 job just because they can’t find an agreeable price with an auto insurance company. The result will be few doctors, fewer hospitals and less patient choice.

We in Wisconsin often are left shaking our heads at Washington’s “ideas” because they seem so obviously wrong. But this one might take the cake. Congress needs to abandon this dumb rate-setting idea.

RICH STROHM

Burlington