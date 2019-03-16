I am going to vote YES for the Milton school referendum on April 2.

The Milton School District has been going through some growing pains. New and upgraded facilities are needed. To be able to maintain our reputation as a great school system, we need to do what is needed so our students have access to a good education. A quality education is needed for all to succeed in their journey through life.

I feel that it is our responsibility as taxpayers and as parents to see that our schools are there for all. In the past, schools were built and maintained. My children all graduated from the Milton School District. The schools were there for them. Shouldn’t the schools be there for the future generations?

MARY KAY MULLEN

Milton

