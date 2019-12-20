In April, the citizens of Wisconsin will have the opportunity to vote for Marsy's Law, an amendment to the state constitution which would help protect the rights of crime victims. Marsy's Law would, among other things, strengthen the right of crime victims to consult with the prosecutor, be notified of all court proceedings and speak to the judge at all the important stages of the legal proceedings, including sentencing. As a prosecutor myself, I believe that the rights of crime victims are just as important as the rights of criminal defendants. Marsy's Law will help to ensure that victims' rights are appropriately recognized in the criminal justice system.

GERALD A. URBIK

Rock County assistant district attorney