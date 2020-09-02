The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has something it doesn’t want you to know.
Raising over $200 million a year from those weepy Sarah McLachlan commercials, the ASPCA spends little of that money on sheltering pets across America.
The independent watchdog CharityWatch finds the ASPCA spent up to 78% of its budget on overhead and fundraising in 2018. Current CEO Matt Bershadker made over $850,000.
The HSUS (Humane Society of the United States), which runs similar ads, is even worse. Its infomercials, replete with heartrending images of abused animals in which actress Wendy Malick or Executive Director Wayne Pacelle tell you that for “just $19 a month" you can help HSUS care for these animals. But if someone took up HSUS on that offer and donated $228 over the course of a year, just $1.03 will reach a pet shelter. (about one-half of 1%)
HSUS spends millions on programs that seek to cripple meat and dairy producers economically; eliminate the use of animals in biomedical research labs; phase out pet breeding, zoos; and demonize hunters as crazed lunatics.
Buried deep within HSUS’s website is this disclaimer "not affiliated with, nor is it a parent organization for local humane societies, animal shelters, or animal care and control agencies.
If so moved, send your $19 a month to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.
ROBERT REMILLARD
Janesville