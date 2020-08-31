On Sunday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (following worship beginning at 10 a.m. where all are always welcome), please help us start our next 50 years in mission by serving others for our third Drive-thru Food Drive for ECHO in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s parking lot, 700 N. Wright Road.
ECHO is in need of the following food items: canned fruit, canned meats/protein items, soup, peanut butter and jelly. Also needed are items for homeless care packages: plastic silverware, disposable cups, paper bowls and plates, napkins, baby wipes, toilet paper, can openers, microwavable food, single serve beverages, and hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, bar soap and shampoo.
If you are unable to stop by with a donation, please consider making a monetary donation to ECHO to help keep food on the tables and a roof over the heads of our neighbors who are struggling. Donations may be sent to Good Shepherd or directly to ECHO at 65 S. High St.
If you are able to donate on Sept. 13, please drive through the church parking lot and someone will assist you in unloading your donation. Social distancing will be practiced as well as wearing masks.
Thank you for your continued support of ECHO. Hope to see you all there on Sept. 13!
RITA MILBRANDT
Janesville