I am writing to express my appreciation to the Craig High School students who organized and conducted the youth climate rally on Sept. 20 here in Janesville.

The event was well organized, and the speakers did an excellent job in calling upon our representatives in Washington, D.C., to address our climate crisis!

Kenneth Forbeck, Molly Schroeder, Erik Knutson, Aliyah Berg, Meadow Szoke and others recognize global warming as the greatest challenge of our times--and they decided to do something about it! They bravely added their voices to those of people from every corner of the world who are demonstrating the urgency of the climate issue and the need for our leaders to take immediate action to reduce carbon emissions.

I was very impressed with the remarks made by the student speakers; I only wish more of their fellow students had been there to hear their powerful calls for action--and to raise their own voices as climate activists!

KATY GROGAN

Janesville