Congratulations, Abigale Greenwald. What a wonderful article ("COVID-19 outbreak at Holton Manor doesn't stop Elkhorn students from working," May 17) for a beautiful young lady to have. Some days, like you said, may be bad, but it's people like you that make the impossible happen. Work is essential for progress and life. The scars and rewards are for the jobs that we do. As a parent and grandparent, I love your attitude. Be ready, safe and prepared. Best wishes forever.
NICHOLAS HENIADIS
Janesville